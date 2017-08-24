Let me attend BNM forex RCI, Anwar says after accused of hiding information

Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim pointed that he had clarified on the matter several times since April 1993 in two Parliament sittings. — Picture by KE OoiKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today he wanted to attend the royal commission of inquiry (RCI) into the Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) 1990s forex scandal to prove his innocence, after he was implicated for hiding the bank’s losses.

The jailed PKR leader denied BNM former deputy governor Datuk Abdul Murad Khalid’s claim that Anwar, who was then finance minister, had ordered that the matter be kept a secret.

“That allegation is false. I never said that to him. I should stress that there was no need for me to say such a thing to a functionary like Murad who was sent by (then) BNM governor Tan Sri Jaffar Hussein to brief me on technical aspects of the accounting done by BNM and the contents of their annual report.

“I must stress at all other times, I dealt directly with Tan Sri Jaffar,” said Anwar in a statement.

Anwar also pointed that he had clarified on the matter several times since April 1993 in two Parliament sittings.

The former deputy prime minister also went on to say that Abdul Murad had been particularly hostile towards him since 1999, after the latter made false accusations against him.

“I will reiterate these statements to the Commission when they will call me as a witness to assist their enquiry. I say ‘when I am called’ because I would consider it quite unjust if other witnesses are allowed to make prejudicial allegations against me in front of the Commission and I am not allowed to make my response to them in the same manner,” he said.

On Monday, Abdul Murad told the RCI that Anwar had invited him on a trip to Hawaii, US, in 1994 to explain the matter and was told to keep mum about the losses BNM had incurred.

According to Abdul Murad, Anwar did not want the matter to be made known for fear that he may have to step down as finance minister.

The RCI panel, which has been given five terms of reference, has to complete its inquiry and submit its report to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong within three months by the scheduled date of October 13.

The panel includes commission’s chairman Tan Sri Mohd Sidek Hassan, Special Task Force to Facilitate Business co-chairman Tan Sri Saw Choo Boon, High Court judge Datuk Wira Kamaludin Md Said, Bursa Malaysia Bhd chief executive officer Datuk Seri Tajuddin Atan and Malaysian Institute of Accountants member K Pushpanathan.

The five terms of reference include determining the validity of the claim that losses have been incurred by BNM due to foreign exchange dealings in the 1990s and its impact on the country’s economy; and determining whether BNM’s foreign exchange dealings which incurred losses had breached the Central Bank Ordinance 1958 or other relevant laws.