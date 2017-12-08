Let Jamal Yunos handle KR1M, Umno man urges

Datuk Seri Jamal Yunos speaks to journalists outside the Umno General Assembly at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 8, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 8 — An Umno delegate today urged Putrajaya to allow controversial Sungai Besar Umno division chief and Red Shirts leader Datuk Jamal Md Yunos be handed the task of running the government’s Kedai Rakyat 1Malaysia (KR1M) convenience stores initiative.

Tenom Umno Youth Chief Jamawi Jaafar said Jamal, who is known for his elaborate public protests against the Selangor state government, is the best man for the task as he allegedly has the know-how on selling goods for cheap.

“That day, I asked Jamal, how he managed to sell fish for RM 5 per kg. He said he got it for RM 4 per kg at the jetty and is selling it at this price by taking just RM1 as operation costs,” Jamawi said while debating the economic motion at the Umno General Assembly here today.

“If Jamal Yunos is given a better chance, he would do a great job to spur the economy for small stall operators,” he added.

Putrajaya recently announced its intention to introduce KR1M 2.0 after the first phase of nationwide stores ended up with losses, leading to a mass closure.

The previous KR1M stores were operated by wholesale giants Mydin, who chose to discontinue managing the stores citing losses and inability to compete.

Under Budget 2018, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced that the government aims to open 50 KR1M stores by the end of 2018.