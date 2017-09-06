Lessons from forex losses became shield in Asian financial crisis later, RCI told

Former assistant governor of Bank Negara Malaysia Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yakcop arrives at the Court of Appeal in Putrajaya September 6,2017. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) paid a steep price for trading in foreign currencies in the early 1990s, but the losses helped it save “billions of ringgit” later during the 1997 Asian financial crisis, Tan Sri Nor Mohamed Yackop said today.

The former central bank assistant governor, often cited as a key player in the forex currency trading activities, was called to testify before the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) today.

He admitted that BNM had “misread the market” and took “full accountability” for the losses.

“That lesson proved crucial in helping formulate policies to defend the country against the currency attacks in the 1997/1998 Asian Financial Crisis, saving the nation hundreds of billions of ringgit that would otherwise have been lost,” he said.

