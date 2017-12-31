Lepar assemblyman Mohd Shohaimi dies

The late Lepar State Assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh (left) and wife Datin Rohaizan Yatim (right) helping two students try on school uniforms at a supermarket in Kuantan December 29, 2017. — Bernama picKUANTAN, Dec 31 — Lepar state assemblyman Datuk Mohd Shohaimi Jusoh died early today, according to Paya Besar MP Datuk Seri Abdul Manan Ismail. He was 55.

Abdul Manan said he was informed of the death by an officer of Mohd Shohaimi at 3.55am.

He said he was shocked at the news because they had last met on Friday during a "Back to School" programme organised by the Felda Foundation in the Paya Besar parliamentary constituency. Lepar is one of the three state constituencies within the Paya Besar parliamentary constituency.

Abdul Manan said Mohd Shohaimi did not seem to be ill at that time though he had had a fever a few days earlier.

“I only knew that he was a diabetic,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

Abdul Manan said he learned that Mohd Shohaimi had wanted to have a chat with friends at a stall near his house last night but postponed it to another day.

He said Mohd Shohaimi’s remains would be taken to the Sungai Isap Mosque at 11 am for the funeral rites prior to the burial at the Kampung Sri Fajar Muslim Cemetery in Gambang before the Zohor prayers. — Bernama