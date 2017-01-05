Leo joins Najib’s cats of Seri Perdana

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today his latest pet cat, which he named Leo.
“My new addition to the family.....Leo,” Najib wrote on his official Twitter account with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten.
My new addition to the family.....Leo . pic.twitter.com/ucbdYN4DfN— Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) January 5, 2017
Leo joins Najib’s four other cats, which included his favourite Persians, Kiki and her offspring Tiger.
Kiki was bought in 2010, and the Pekan MP had then asked Malaysians on his blog for name suggestions, receiving more than 500 replies.
Portal AgendaDaily reported in March 2013 that Najib had previously owned a cat named Leo, the partner of Kiki, but it died after Tiger’s birth.
In October, Najib revealed his orange tabby named Simba, which he said is very photogenic.