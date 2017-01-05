Leo joins Najib’s cats of Seri Perdana

Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the news with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten on his official Twitter account. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today his latest pet cat, which he named Leo.

“My new addition to the family.....Leo,” Najib wrote on his official Twitter account with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten.

My new addition to the family.....Leo . pic.twitter.com/ucbdYN4DfN — Mohd Najib Tun Razak (@NajibRazak) January 5, 2017

Leo joins Najib’s four other cats, which included his favourite Persians, Kiki and her offspring Tiger.

Kiki was bought in 2010, and the Pekan MP had then asked Malaysians on his blog for name suggestions, receiving more than 500 replies.

Saya akan ke China untuk lawatan rasmi beberapa hari, jadi kucing-kucing saya ni akan jadi tuan rumah, bersuka-rialah mereka nanti. #cats #catsofinstagram #ilovemycat #kucing #China A photo posted by Najib Razak (@najib_razak) on Oct 28, 2016 at 4:53pm PDT

Portal AgendaDaily reported in March 2013 that Najib had previously owned a cat named Leo, the partner of Kiki, but it died after Tiger’s birth.

In October, Najib revealed his orange tabby named Simba, which he said is very photogenic.

Kucing saya ni namanya Simba. Bila kita nak ambil gambar dia, bukan main pandai bergaya. Nampak saja garang, sebenarnya comel dan manja. #catsofinstagram #cats #cute #kucing #malaysia A photo posted by Najib Razak (@najib_razak) on Oct 8, 2016 at 7:05am PDT