Last updated Saturday, January 07, 2017 12:04 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Leo joins Najib’s cats of Seri Perdana

Thursday January 5, 2017
02:35 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Zidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest moreZidane: ‘Intelligent’ Ronaldo accepts need to rest more

Visiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh PrisonVisiting Turkish academic languishing in Sungai Buloh Prison

Le Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powersLe Pen calls for Frexit if EU denies France key powers

The Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversyThe Edit: BBC’s ‘Real Housewives of ISIS’ draws controversy

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the news with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten on his official Twitter account. — Picture by Choo Choy May Prime Minster Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced the news with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten on his official Twitter account. — Picture by Choo Choy May KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak announced today his latest pet cat, which he named Leo.

“My new addition to the family.....Leo,” Najib wrote on his official Twitter account with a photo of a white and orange longhair kitten.

 

 

Leo joins Najib’s four other cats, which included his favourite Persians, Kiki and her offspring Tiger.

Kiki was bought in 2010, and the Pekan MP had then asked Malaysians on his blog for name suggestions, receiving more than 500 replies.

 

 

Portal AgendaDaily reported in March 2013 that Najib had previously owned a cat named Leo, the partner of Kiki, but it died after Tiger’s birth.

In October, Najib revealed his orange tabby named Simba, which he said is very photogenic.

 

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline