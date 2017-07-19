Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Lenggeng assemblyman dies of heart attack

Wednesday July 19, 2017
07:08 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Google Glass is backThe Edit: Google Glass is back

The Edit: Jane Austen bank note unveiledThe Edit: Jane Austen bank note unveiled

The Edit: Madonna against auction of personal itemsThe Edit: Madonna against auction of personal items

The Edit: Moderate weight gain carries risksThe Edit: Moderate weight gain carries risks

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

SEREMBAN, July 19 ― The State Assemblyman for Lenggeng, Datuk Ishak Ismail died of a heart attack at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Najihah, in Kuala Pilah near here at 11.25pm yesterday.

According to Negri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Hasim Rusdi, Ishak was reported to be unconscious while attending an Aidilfitri open house hosted by Seri Menanti Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Samad Ibrahim in Seri Menanti before being rushed to the Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah for treatment.

“A post mortem is being carried out on his remains and the body will be taken to his residence in Taman Rashidah Utama, Seremban subsequently. He is expected to be laid to rest after the zohor prayers today,” he told Bernama here.

Ishak, who recently celebrated his 66th birthday anniversary last Monday, originated from Kampong Pantai, Seremban. He is survived by his wife, Datin Norimah Ujang and four children.

Ishak was the Lenggeng Assemblyman for four terms since the 1995 General Election when he defeated Ali Alias from the S46 party. ― Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline