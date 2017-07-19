Lenggeng assemblyman dies of heart attack

SEREMBAN, July 19 ― The State Assemblyman for Lenggeng, Datuk Ishak Ismail died of a heart attack at the Hospital Tengku Ampuan Najihah, in Kuala Pilah near here at 11.25pm yesterday.

According to Negri Sembilan Umno secretary Datuk Hasim Rusdi, Ishak was reported to be unconscious while attending an Aidilfitri open house hosted by Seri Menanti Assemblyman Datuk Abdul Samad Ibrahim in Seri Menanti before being rushed to the Hospital Tuanku Ampuan Najihah for treatment.

“A post mortem is being carried out on his remains and the body will be taken to his residence in Taman Rashidah Utama, Seremban subsequently. He is expected to be laid to rest after the zohor prayers today,” he told Bernama here.

Ishak, who recently celebrated his 66th birthday anniversary last Monday, originated from Kampong Pantai, Seremban. He is survived by his wife, Datin Norimah Ujang and four children.

Ishak was the Lenggeng Assemblyman for four terms since the 1995 General Election when he defeated Ali Alias from the S46 party. ― Bernama