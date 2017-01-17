Last updated Tuesday, January 17, 2017 4:40 pm GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Legal Aid Department rebranding to prioritise locals

Tuesday January 17, 2017
04:08 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: ‘Your Name’ wrests anime crown from ‘Spirited Away’The Edit: ‘Your Name’ wrests anime crown from ‘Spirited Away’

Putrajaya lifts hiring freeze on foreign workers for mining, services sectorsPutrajaya lifts hiring freeze on foreign workers for mining, services sectors

Ibrahimovic tells Pogba to get used to 24-hour pressureIbrahimovic tells Pogba to get used to 24-hour pressure

The Edit: Has LiLo converted to Islam?The Edit: Has LiLo converted to Islam?

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The rebranding of the Legal Aid Department (LAD) under the Prime Minister’s Department this year will see locals be given priority in getting its services, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

However, she said the rebranding was not to deny the opportunity for foreigners to seek legal aid from the department.

“LAD’s budget is quite high, so a review should be carried out to create a system in which locals will be given the priority in getting the services,” she told reporters after delivering her New Year’s Message for the Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division here today.

Azalina said 80 per cent of the current cases managed by the LAD were divorce cases, including those involving foreign spouses.

She said a Legal Aid Convention had been proposed to be held in May involving local and foreign legal experts, industry players and academicians to scrutinise the changes in the policies of LAD to prioritise local cases.

She added that the rebranding was also to ensure that the roles of the LAD would not overlap the roles of the National Legal Aid Foundation under the Bar Council in terms of policies and budget. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline