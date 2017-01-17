Legal Aid Department rebranding to prioritise locals

PUTRAJAYA, Jan 17 — The rebranding of the Legal Aid Department (LAD) under the Prime Minister’s Department this year will see locals be given priority in getting its services, says Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Azalina Othman Said.

However, she said the rebranding was not to deny the opportunity for foreigners to seek legal aid from the department.

“LAD’s budget is quite high, so a review should be carried out to create a system in which locals will be given the priority in getting the services,” she told reporters after delivering her New Year’s Message for the Prime Minister’s Department Legal Affairs Division here today.

Azalina said 80 per cent of the current cases managed by the LAD were divorce cases, including those involving foreign spouses.

She said a Legal Aid Convention had been proposed to be held in May involving local and foreign legal experts, industry players and academicians to scrutinise the changes in the policies of LAD to prioritise local cases.

She added that the rebranding was also to ensure that the roles of the LAD would not overlap the roles of the National Legal Aid Foundation under the Bar Council in terms of policies and budget. — Bernama