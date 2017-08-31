Kuala Lumpur 29°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lee Lam Thye says Malaysia needs to strengthen unity, not look at ethnicity of fellow Malaysians

Thursday August 31, 2017
Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it is important for Malaysia to strengthen unity to the extent that the people have become colour blind and no longer look at the ethnicity of their fellow citizens. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaTan Sri Lee Lam Thye said it is important for Malaysia to strengthen unity to the extent that the people have become colour blind and no longer look at the ethnicity of their fellow citizens. ― Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 31 — As a young nation, it is important for Malaysia to strengthen unity to the extent that the people have become colour blind and no longer look at the ethnicity of their fellow citizens, said 1Malaysia Foundation trustee Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye.

He said every Malaysian must appreciate and celebrate Malaysia’s diversity and help protect its uniqueness.

“As a person who had witnessed the country gaining its independence on August 31, 1957 and the formation of Malaysia on September 6, 1963, I realised that no one could destroy the country if the people remain united,” he said in his Merdeka message today.

He said every Malaysian must celebrate the two important dates by appreciating the real meaning of independence and how important it was for the country and its people.

“They must take this opportunity to renew their patriotic spirit which is an important element that could help strengthen unity in a country with diverse ethnic groups, cultures and religions,” he said. — Bernama

