Learn from Trump’s social media mastery, Zahid tells Wanita Umno

Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told Wanita Umno today to take heed of how Donald Trump utilised social media and defied expectations to become US president. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 22 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi told Wanita Umno today to take heed of how Donald Trump utilised social media and defied expectations to become US president.

The Umno acting deputy president and deputy prime minister said 93.4 per cent of cyber troopers were anti-establishment, and observed that perception of the ruling Barisan Nasional (BN) and the government remained negative.

“He (Trump) became president because he controlled social media. We must learn from him,” Zahid said in a speech at the launch of Wanita Umno’s “Skuad Penerangan dan Media” here.

Totally made up facts by sleazebag political operatives, both Democrats and Republicans - FAKE NEWS! Russia says nothing exists. Probably... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) 13 January 2017

“The perception was he would lose. The perception was he would do something unacceptable, that he would be hated by the Muslims and by the coloured,” he added.

Zahid also cited India Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who was initially disliked, but gained respect.

“The BJP had fought Congress,” he said, referring to Modi’s party that defeated the Indian National Congress in 2014, a party that had governed India for most of the years since the country gained independence from the British in 1947.

He added that Wanita Umno should similarly learn from BJP’s communication methods.

Zahid also said people would believe “fake news” if it was repeated often enough, citing Hitler’s propaganda machine.

The deputy prime minister also criticised the media, but did not single out any particular organisation.

“Some media are not with us.

“They’ll never find anything positive to say about us. They’ll find negative things about us,” he said.

Trump took office as the 45th US president on Friday, replacing Barack Obama who had served his maximum two terms.

The new US president is an avid user of social media, particularly Twitter.