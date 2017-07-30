Noh Omar urges Selangor Umno to learn from the major defeat during GE13

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar speaks during the Sepang Umno Youth delegates’ conference in Sepang July 29, 2017. — Bernama picSEPANG July 30 — Selangor Umno must learn from the major defeat during the 13th General Election to avoid a repeat of history in the upcoming 14th General Election (GE14), said Selangor Umno Liaison Committee chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

He said if Umno members were to fight without looking back at history they would lose direction and ultimately suffer a more severe defeat.

“Umno Youth members must realise that we are the Opposition in Selangor and we do not have to be embarrassed about it. We have to think as the Opposition and just look at the Opposition in Parliament.

“We must be bold enough to speak up in urging the state government to resolve issues on illegal waste, dengue and rat urine,” he said when opening the Sepang Umno Youth delegates’ conference here yesterday.

Also present were Sepang Umno division chief Datuk Marsum Paing, his deputy who is also Dengkil state assemblyman Shahrum Mohd Sharif and Youth chief Noor Azli Mohd Said.

Noh, who is the Urban Wellbeing, Housing and Local Government Minister, urged the Sepang Umno machinery to focus on the Sepang parliamentary constituency, Tanjong Sepat and Sungai Pelek state seats which are under the Opposition. — Bernama