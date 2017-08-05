Leadership qualities a must to attract urban Malay voters, says Khairy

Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin speaks during a dialogue at the Kelana Centre Point in Kelana Jaya, February 17, 2015. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa JOHOR BARU, Aug 5 — Umno’s political relevance now lies with the urban Malay voters, but in order to get their support, every leader and member of the party must have five leadership qualities, said Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin.

He said virtuous leaders with integrity were important to the demographic, as it was the criteria used to determine whether the former were capable of carrying out the trust given to them.

“In addition, they (leaders) should be competent, which means they are efficient and able to solve problems quickly...there is no need to wait, just go down (to the ground) and finish (the job) without relying on others.

“They also need to be ‘compassionate’ — concerned, caring and people-centric, because through it, they can find out the problems faced by the people,” he said when opening the Pasir Gudang Umno Division Delegates’ Conference here, today.

Johor Umno Liaison Committee chairman and Pasir Gudang Umno Division chief Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin was also present.

Khairy said among other characteristics of a good leader were to be of calibre and have esteem in carrying out the trust given, as well as promises made to the grassroots.

“We can still continue to have briefing sessions by going down on the ground, but today’s political landscape is not just about ‘face-to-face’.

“It’s more about cyberspace, which means political warfare has changed, and we have to adjust. If this formula is followed, I believe we can win big in the next General Election,” he said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters afterwards, Khairy, who is also Youth and Sports Minister, said the party would also focus on the younger generation, who in his opinion, wanted progressive and open-minded politics, free of personal attacks or defamation.

“Which basically means, the political stage is not used to play politics, but to serve,” he said. — Bernama