Leaders of opposition parties can’t see eye-to-eye, says Najib

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak today questioned the differences in opinions between leaders of opposition parties in various matters, which he said clearly showed their inconsistency and lack of principles where it came to consensus building.

Citing the example of the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), he said the leaders of the opposition parties were making statements that were clearly at odds with each other.

“(Datuk Seri) Wan Azizah Wan Ismail(PKR president) said she supports BR1M, (Datuk Seri Mohamed) Azmin Ali (Selangor Menteri Besar and PKR deputy president) says the opposite, Tun Dr Mahathir (former prime minister and now chairman of opposition party Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia) says BR1M is corruption. After that, he says he wants to retain BR1M. So where is their principle of consensus building and consistency,” he said.

Najib said this at a gathering with the people at the Kuala Ketil public field here, whch was attended by more that 23,000 residents from the Baling parliamentary constituency.

Also present were Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah and Baling MP Datuk Seri Abdul Azeez Abdul Rahim.

Najib explained that the opposition parties were also seen ‘chaotic’ when it came to issue involving the 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB) Haj programme, as there had been differences in opinions among their leaders.

He said Dr Mahathir had been vocal in criticising the Haj programme whereas the latter’s own deputy Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir, who is also his (Dr Mahathir’s) son used to send 20 representatives from Kedah to join the programme when he (Mukhriz) was the menteri besar of the state.

Therefore, the prime minister urged the people to have confidence and faith that the Barisan Nasional (BN) and Umno today are the best and most reliable political (coalition and) party that had served them well.

“In our struggle, we cannot do something, let alone forming up a new party out of disappointment. Whether we want to seek revenge or doing it for the sake of personal or family interests, that (kind of struggle) won’t last,” he said.

Najib said any kind of action by the government was done after weighing in the benefits and perks that the people would enjoy in the long or short run.

Citing his recent visit to China as another example, Najib said that he had asked the Chinese President to buy more oil palm and rubber as they were now vital in helping the people in the rural areas.

“Subsequently, the prices of rubber and oil palm have increased. For instance, the price of rubber has reached up to RM4.60 per kilogramme and this is definitely a relief to the rubber tappers,” said Najib.

On Kolej Universiti Insaniah (KUIN) in Kuala Ketil, he promised to have the college’s status be upgraded to a full university if all conditions were fulfilled.

“I’ve seen the memorandum (seeking the upgrade)...it’s almost fulfilled but not there yet...If KUIN can ensure it fulfilled the requirements, I will approve (KUIN) as a university.

“We have to emphasis on quality. Don’t simply (offer) degrees but no quality. Better make investment to improve the quality,” said Najib.

The Kedah government has been very keen to upgrade KUIN as a full university since November last year after the university college’s board of directors held a meeting at Wisma Darul Aman, which was chaired by Ahmad Bashah himself.

In the meeting, Ahmad Bashah said the state government had received the mandate and consent from the Sultan of Kedah, Sultan Abdul Halim Mu’adzam Shah, who is also KUIN Chancellor, to upgrade the university college so that it would become the first Islamic-oriented institution of higher learning in the state.

At the event, Najib also the performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the new Universiti Teknologi Mara (UiTM) campus in Baling. — Bernama