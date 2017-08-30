Leaders extend National Day greetings

Datuk Seri Najib Razak shouted out ‘Merdeka’ seven times at the full dress rehearsal of the National Day 2017 celebration at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 29, 2017. ― Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 30 — Political, business and community leaders around the country today extended National Day 2017 greetings to the people.

Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong said Malaysians need to keep in mind that despite their differences, unity is a must, not a choice.

He said the colourful story of Malaysia’a successful transformation from a newly independent third world country to one of the most successful countries in the world in transforming the socioeconomic landscape today, should continue to inspire and drive the people towards greater future achievements.

“Our successful journey was primarily made possible by our will to live alongside each other in peace and harmony as Bangsa Malaysia, regardless of race, religion, language or culture,” the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department said in his 2017 National Day Message today.

“As we rejoice in the success of the last six decades, let us re-commit ourselves to our shared future and destiny as a nation. Let us revisit the Merdeka spirit, embrace and celebrate solidarity of all Malaysians,” he added.

Meanwhile, president of the Malaysian Associated Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (MAICCI) Tan Sri Dr K. Kenneth Eswaran said that Malaysians must have the nation at heart and continue giving undivided support to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak for all his efforts and initiatives to make the country a truly united nation for future generations.

He said engaging Malaysians of today was different from the time of forefathers.

“Malaysia has progressed tremendously from its independence 60 years ago. I am positive that each and every one of us can contribute in whatever way we know best to make the nation stronger and prosperous,” he said in a statement today.

President of National Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Malaysia (NCCIM) Datuk Ter Leong Yap said that in the spirit of this year’s National Day theme of “Negaraku, Sehati, Sejiwa”, it was timely for everyone to reflect on national unity and racial harmony as they were the foundation of Malaysia’s nationhood.

“We hope fellow Malaysians will join us in our collective effort to build on the achievements of our forefathers, to celebrate our unique diversity, and to do our part in making our nation prosper,” he said in a statement today.

In PUTRAJAYA, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) chief commissioner Datuk Dzulkifli Ahmad in his 2017 National Day Message, said all Malaysians should have high level of patriotism and not to be easily swayed and driven by greed to the extent of committing graft and abuse of power.

He said this was because corruption and abuse of power were a clear betrayal of the people and the country which could be detrimental to the country’s independence.

“We all should observe the true meaning of independence and work closely together to bring Malaysia to greater heights, free of corruption and power abuse.

“We should break free from the culture (of corruption) that could destroy us and our country,” he said, while wishing all Muslims Selamat Hari Raya Aidiladha.

MIC president Datuk Seri Dr S. Subramaniam said the theme of this year’s National Day celebration of “Negaraku Sehati Sejiwa” (My Country One Heart One Soul) clearly reflects the importance for all Malaysians to have the spirit of togetherness and to show solidarity towards achieving the aspiration of the country.

He said the theme brings a message that the people were capable of bringing about positive impact to the development of the nation through their strong spirit of solidarity.

“From the country’s perspective, it reflects a nation with a soul, and it is the people who give soul to the country,” he said.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Ali Hamsa, in his National Day Message, called on the people from all walks of life to stay united and to strengthen the spirit of togetherness to remain as a society who practice mutual respect and appreciate peace and harmony.

“Keep on working harder and be more productive for the country. Try to be independent in everything you do without depending so much on aid and assistance. Know and play our roles in the pursuit of sustainable living,” he added. — Bernama