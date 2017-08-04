Lawyer, female aide in remand over hotel purchase by FIC

The lawyer, aged 44, and the 29-year-old woman, who is a legal assistant at the law firm in Kuala Lumpur, were detained at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) headquarters in Putrajaya. — AFP picPUTRAJAYA, Aug 4 — A lawyer and a female aide were remanded for five days beginning today for investigation into the purchase of a luxury hotel in Kensington, London, by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

The remand order was issued by Magistrate Muhamad Safuan Azhar following an application by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commissions (MACC) for investigation under Section 16 of the MACC Act.

They were said to be involved in preparing the documents on the sale and purchase of the hotel between the original owner and a third party, before it was sold to FIC.

Muhamad Safuan also ordered the remand against former FIC chief executive officer Zaid Abdul Jalil to be extended for four days beginning tomorrow in connection with the same investigation.

Earlier, the court ordered the release of three company directors who were remanded for investigation into a hotel purchase by FIC in Sarawak in 2014.

They were arrested in Kuching last Saturday. — Bernama