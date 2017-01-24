Lawyer: Two reporters detained in Kelantan Forestry’s crackdown on Orang Asli

Lawyer Siti Kasim said the arrests of the Orang Asli and journalists were executed by the Kelantan Forestry Department, which she confirmed was also dismantling the blockade at Pos Bihai. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 24 — The Kelantan Forestry Department has arrested two journalists who were at a blockade erected by the Orang Asli community to protect the forest from logging, a lawyer confirmed.

Lawyer Siti Kasim said the arrests of the Orang Asli and journalists were executed by the Kelantan Forestry Department, which she confirmed was also dismantling the blockade at Pos Bihai.

“I only got messages from Orang Asli because the Forestry (Department) are still inside at the blockade, that seven (Orang Asli) and a lot more, including two journalists (were arrested),” she told Malay Mail Online when contacted today.

She said that the police were not involved in this arrest, confirming that she and lawyer Roger Chan will represent those detained.

Siti subsequently confirmed that the final tally of the arrests at Pos Bihai was 16 Orang Asli from the Temiar tribe and the two reporters.

Siti confirmed that the five Temiars arrested yesterday at Simpang Petei by the Kelantan Forestry Department were released on police bail, but noted that the officials did not disclose the offence for which the five are being investigated.

Confirming that the department has torn down the Temiars’ blockade yesterday at Simpang Petei, Siti said it did not return the motorcycles seized from the Orang Asli.

The department’s senior officials were unavailable for comment at the time of writing.

Last November 29, the Kelantan Forestry Department arrested more than 40 Orang Asli and dismantled their three-month-old blockade and huts at Simpang Petei and the entry route to Pos Bihai.

Less than half a month after the arrests, the Orang Asli rebuilt a blockade at Pos Bihai to keep out loggers from the forest reserve which the indigenous community have been living on, citing the need to protect the forest and prevent floods from hitting downstream areas.

Kelantan was hit hard by floods in December 2014 that left parts of its jungle interior, where many Orang Asli reside, underwater for weeks into the new year.

This year, Kelantan has also seen its residents being evacuated from their homes as floodwaters subside and return amid prolonged spells of heavy rain.