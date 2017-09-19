Lawyer Siti Kasim demands Hadi, HarakahDaily say sorry over alleged defamation

Lawyer and activist Siti Kasim has asked for a sum paid in lieu of damages to her reputation. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Siti Kasim has sent a letter of demand to Islamist party PAS’ president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang and its online mouthpiece HarakahDaily over reports deemed defamatory to the lawyer.

In a copy of the letter dated yesterday sighted by Malay Mail Online, the two parties were given 48 hours to publish an apology and retract the offending articles 24 hours later, failing which she would proceeed with legal action.

“When they make public accusations against an individual and a woman like me relating to religious matters it can also be dangerous to my personal safety because today there are many extremists who are willing to act violently against people with whom they do not agree.

“People who make unfounded accusations should be held responsible for their actions,” Siti told Malay Mail Online.

Among the demands listed by Siti was for an apology to appear on the portal and its Facebook page for seven days, and for it to appear on the relevant articles, which should be removed.

Siti also asked for the two parties to pay a reasonable sum in lieu of damages for the injury to her reputation.

The letter was delivered through law firm Kanesalingam & Co.

Siti did not provide further details on the letter.

Last week, PAS lodged a police report against Siti and Sabah politician David Orok over their allegedly unconstitutional Facebook posts.

HarakahDaily reported the police report was filed following Siti’s Facebook posts on September 1 and September 10, purporting that the posts had caused deviation in understanding regarding actions by two Islamic prophets, Ibrahim and his son Ismail.