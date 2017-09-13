Lawyer says Najib open to ‘sorry’ from Tony Pua in defamation suit

Datuk Seri Najib Razak had filed the defamation lawsuit in his personal capacity on April 21 after the Tony Pua (pic) uploaded a video on the internet implying the prime minister had abused his authority. — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 13 ― Suing for defamation, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak is willing to accept an apology from DAP’s Tony Pua for alleging power abuse over the tabling of the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) Act 1965, also known as Act 355.

“He is open-minded and would accept an ‘I am sorry Mr Prime Minister’,” Najib’s lawyer Datuk Hafarizam Harun was quoted by news portal Malaysiakini as telling reporters at the Duta Court Complex here today.

The case was up for management before High Court judge Datuk Mohd Zaki Abdul Wahab earlier.

Hafarizam was also reported saying the judge had directed lawyers for both Najib and Pua to “sort out” the agreed and disputed facts of the case for a smoother proceeding when hearing starts.

Najib had filed the defamation lawsuit in his personal capacity on April 21 after the Petaling Jaya Utara MP uploaded a video on the internet implying the prime minister had abused his authority by ordering Cabinet members to allow PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang to table his private member’s Bill to amend Act 355.

On August 4, Najib secured an interim court injunction stopping Pua from further displaying the allegedly defamatory video.