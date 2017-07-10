Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Lawyer claims trial to CBT charge

Monday July 10, 2017
04:50 PM GMT+8

PETALING JAYA, July 10 — A female lawyer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to criminal breach of trust involving more than five million ringgit, two years ago.

J. Shanti, 47, allegedly misappropriated RM5,428,571.40 entrusted to her by a client and businessman, Yap Keow Eng, 58, at Shanti Jeyapalan, Zeti Zulfah & Partners, E-5-05 Blok E, Oasis Square, Ara Damansara on April 29, 2015.

The charge under Section 409 of the Penal Code carries a maximum 20 years imprisonment and whipping and fine on conviction.

Judge Azwarnida Affandi set RM80,000 as bail with one surety, and Aug 11 for remention.

Deputy public prosecutor Norazalina Razali appeared for the prosecution while counsel Lim You Ping represented the accused.

On April 4, Shanti claimed trial in the Magistrate’s Court to a charge of cheating two individuals over an alleged investment in medium cost apartments involving RM450,000. — Bernama

