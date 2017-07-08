Laughable for Dr M to blame judges for Anwar’s conviction, minister says

Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak (pic) says it is comical and shocking for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to blame the judges for Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s conviction. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s claim that Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was “fixed up” by a corrupt judiciary was both comical and shocking, Datuk Seri Salleh Said Keruak said today.

Commenting on Dr Mahathir’s allegation from an interview with British media this week, the communications and multimedia minister said the onus was now on the former prime minister to substantiate the allegation.

“Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad’s statement that Anwar Ibrahim was unjustly convicted for sodomy and that the decision of the court was influenced by the government was both shocking and comical at the same time.

“It is pointless to allege that Anwar was convicted for a crime he never committed and yet not make amends for it by at least saying sorry [to Anwar],” Salleh wrote in his blog.

He said Dr Mahathir should at least apologise to his former deputy, whom he accused of sodomy and corruption before sacking him in 1998, if he believed in his own remarks, Salleh added.

Dr Mahathir has hitherto refused to apologise to Anwar, whom he had vilified up to their reunion last year, even dismissing a demand by Anwar’s daughter that he apologise to her father.

Salleh today suggested that Dr Mahathir’s newfound sympathy for Anwar was driven by a desire to prevent the latter from implicating him in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) into the Bank Negara Malaysia’s forex scandal.

Anwar was made finance minister in the wake of the scandal in the 90s, taking over the position from Tun Daim Zainuddin, a long-time confidante to Dr Mahathir.

“Mahathir’s main concern is that Anwar will testify against him and that the truth behind the RM30 billion losses would be revealed.

“This, therefore, is merely a move by [Dr] Mahathir to appease Anwar and was not made sincerely,” he wrote.

In the interview, Dr Mahathir had also said that he would not object for Anwar to become the next prime minister if the latter was able to secure a royal pardon.

Dr Mahathir had, up to the interview, refused to endorse Anwar for the position, and instead dropped hints that he would be prepared to return to the position he had held for 22 years if “friends” in the Opposition pact saw fit to ask.