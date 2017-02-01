Late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba honoured in conjunction with FT Day

PUTRAJAYA, Feb 1 ― The late Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba will posthumously be conferred the Darjah Seri Utama Mahkota Wilayah (SUMW) award, which carries the “Datuk Seri Utama” title, in conjunction with the 2017 Federal Territory Day today.

Abdul Ghafar, who was Malaysia's sixth Deputy Prime Minister and held the office from May 10, 1986 to October 15, 1993, heads the list of 375 recipients of awards, honours and medals in conjunction with the celebration.

Another recipient of the SUMW award is former Public Service Department director-general Tan Sri Mohamad Zabidi Zainal.

Mohamad Zabidi held the post from March 15, 2013 to December 31 last year.

Nineteen individuals will receive the Darjah Seri Mahkota Wilayah (SMW) award, which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

They are Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Abdul Rahman Dahlan; Second Finance Minister Datuk Johari Abdul Ghani; Prime Minister's Department deputy secretary-general (Cabinet), Datuk Mazidah Abdul Majid; Defence Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Abdul Rahim Mohd Radzi; International Trade and Industry Ministry secretary-general Datuk Jayasiri Jayasena; Science, Technology and Innovation Ministry secretary-general Datuk Dr Mohd Azhar Yahaya.

The other recipients of the SMW award are Lembaga Tabung Haji group managing director and chief executive officer (CEO) Datuk Johan Abdullah; Barisan Nasional Supreme Council executive secretary Datuk Abu Khamis; Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia Syariah Advisory Council chairman Datuk Abu Hassan Din Al-Hafiz.

CRSC Holdings Bhd chairman Datuk Low Wui Keong; Malaysia Building Society Bhd president and CEO Datuk Ahmad Zaini Othman; Al Rajhi Banking & Investment Corporation (M) Bhd chairman Datuk Dr Nik Norzrul Thani N Hassan Thani.

Prime Minister's Department communications advisor to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Farid Ridzuan; Malaysian Punjabi Chambers of Commerce and Industries president, Datuk Daljit Singh Gurudeb Singh; Malaysia Makkal Sakti Party president, Datuk R.S Thanenthiran.

PA Resources Sdn Bhd independent non-executive chairman, Datuk Lau Kuan Kam; Datuk Chiau Beng Teik of Midas Property Sdn Bhd; Wangsa Maju Umno Division chief Datuk Mohd Shafei Abdullah; Bukit Bendera Umno Division chief Datuk Ahmad Ismail.

Seventy-six individuals will receive the Panglima Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) award which carries the title “Datuk”.

Among them are Women, Family and Community Development Ministry secretary-general Dr Rose Lena Lazemi; Tourism and Culture Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management) Dr Junaida Lee Abdullah; Federal Territories (FT) Ministry deputy secretary-general (Management and Socio-Economic), Rosida Jaafar.

Other recipients of the PMW award are FT Ministry Socio-Economic Development Division secretary M Noor Azman Taib; Health Ministry Principal Director of Oral Health, Dr Noor Aliyah Ismail; Aset Kayamas general manager Lee Chan Kuen.

Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) honorary-secretary Ng Chin Chai; Assistant National Chief Scout Commissioner, Zakran Abd Manan; Labuan Umno vice chief, Khalid A. Ghani; FT Umno Youth chief Mohd Razlan Muhammad Rafii; Labuan MIC chief Ramasamy Rengasamy; Penang MCA Youth chief Lee Beng Seng; and Makkal Osai Sdn Bhd managing director (MD), Sunther Subramaniam.

Thirty-two individuals will be honoured with the Johan Mahkota Wilayah (JMW), 75 the Kesatria Mahkota Wilayah (KMW), 76 the Ahli Mahkota Wilayah (AMW) and 95 the Pangkuan Mahkota Wilayah (PMW) medals.

One of the recipients of the JMW is preacher Dr Mohd Farid Ravi Abdullah. National doubles pair Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong, who clinched the silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, as well as badminton coach, Jeremy Gan Wye Teck are among the KMW recipients.

Among those who will receive the AMW include Malaysian Cartoonists Club president Mohd Desa Omar and TV3 personality, Azwaliza Azman.

Two Putrajaya-based photographers, namely Chai Wai Chuen of Sin Chew Media Corporation Bhd and Mohd Zaki Amiruddin from Utusan Melayu (M) Bhd will be among those to receive the PPW.

Joining them is actress Datin Naszriah Ngasri, popularly known as Anne Ngasri, who is also Bukit Bintang Umno Puteri chief. ― Bernama