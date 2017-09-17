Late minister’s son confirms Dr M paid millions to meet Bush

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad (pic) is said to have spent liberally on lobbyists to get him a meeting with former US President George W. Bush. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad had to spend millions on lobbyists to secure a meeting with George W. Bush when the latter was president, said the son of the late Tan Sri Megat Junid Megat Ayub.

According to The Star Online portal, Datuk Megat Fairouz Junaidi said he was informed of this by his father who had been an aide to Dr Mahathir when he was still prime minister. Megat Junid had additionally been Dr Mahathir's deputy at the Home Ministry.

“It is true that my father was instructed to set up the meeting between Mahathir and Bush. How much was spent exactly I don't know, but it was in the millions,” he was quoted as saying.

“The initiative began with meeting lobbyists from April 2001. My father met certain people and paid the lobbyists to ensure that the meeting materialised. The meeting eventually took place in May 2002.”

On Friday, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accused Dr Mahathir of hypocrisy for criticising him over his meeting with US President Donald Trump at the White House.

He also pointed out that Bush had not accorded Dr Mahathir the same welcome that Trump extended to Najib.