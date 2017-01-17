Late Kamarol Zaki was a distinguished leader, says MP

The body of Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik was taken to be buried at the Muslim cemetery in Sungai Air Tawar after funeral prayers at Masjid Ar Rahmaniah, Sabak Bernam, January 17, 2017. — Bernama picSABAK BERNAM, Jan 17 — Sungai Besar Member of Parliament, Budiman Mohd Zohdi has described the late Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik as a distinguished and one-in-a-million kind of leader.

He said the death of the Sungai Air Tawar assemblyman was also a great loss to the people in Sungai Air Tawar and its surrounding areas.

“We’re in deep shock over his death as he and I attended the same programme here last Sunday.

“He did not look like someone who was sick...we’ve lost a highly distinguished and soft-spoken leader,” he told reporters here today. Sungai Air Tawar state assemblyman Kamarol Zaki Abdul Malik, 58 passed away at his house, January 17, 2017. — Bernama pic

Kamarol Zaki, 58, was found unconscious at his home at about 8am by his special assistant Mohd Sufaat Salimin and was later confirmed to have died of a heart attack.

Budiman, who is also Sungai Panjang assemblyman, said Kamarol Zaki was an approachable leader and well-liked by the people in his constituency.

“His political (career) was very colourful...his approachable manner and (friendly) personality made him well-accepted by the people.

“On behalf of Selangor Barisan Nasional, I wish to extend my deepest condolences to the family of the Kamarol Zaki,” he said.

Permatang assemblyman Datuk Sulaiman Abdul Razak described Kamarol Zaki as a very low-profile politician who was dedicated to his duties, especially during the state legislative assembly sittings.

He said the side of Kamarol Zaki who was well-liked by his friends and voters in the constituency, could be seen when people thronged the Ar Rahmaniah Mosque in Sungai Air Tawar here for the funeral prayers this afternoon.

“Hopefully, his great efforts would be continued by the Sabak Bernam Umno Division and implement whatever promises he (Kamarol Zaki) had pledged for the constituency,” he said.

Meanwhile, Kajang assemblyman Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said the death of Kamarol Zaki was shocking as the man was very friendly and sociable to just about anyone.

“I often cracked jokes to him at the state legislative assembly sitting, saying that he would fit the bill as BN Selangor opposition chief and asked him to take the post,” she said. — Bernama