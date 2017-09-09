Late Adenan Satem and former Sarawak head of state lead state awards

The late Tan Sri Adenan Satem was conferred the highest award, Sarawak Satria Bintang Sarawak, which carries the title ‘Pehin Sri’ in conjunction with the 81st birthday of Sarawak Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud (second right). — Picture by Choo Choy MayKUCHING, Sept 9 ― Former Sarawak Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Abang Muhammad Salahuddin and former Sarawak Chief Minister, the late Tan Sri Adenan Satem lead the list of state awards and medals in conjunction with the 81st birthday of Sarawak Dipertua Negeri Sarawak Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud.

Both of them were conferred the highest award, Sarawak Satria Bintang Sarawak (SBS), which carries the title “Pehin Sri”.

The recipient list was followed by the conferment of the Datuk Patinggi Bintang Kenyalang (DP) Award to Sarawak Chief Minister Datuk Amar Abang Johari Tun Abang Openg, which carries the title “Datuk Patinggi”.

The state awards and medals investiture ceremony will be held at the State Legislative Assembly Complex, as soon as a mammoth parade and rally being held in conjunction with the 81st birthday of the Yang Dipertua Negeri at the Celebration Square (Dataran Perayaan), adjacent to the Sarawak Stadium in Petra Jaya here ends.

Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Rohani Abdul Karim and Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem are among four recipients of the Panglima Negara Bintang Sarawak (PNBS) Award, which carries the title “Datuk Seri”.

Two other recipients are Sarawak Welfare, Community Wellbeing, Women, Family and Community Minister Datuk Fatimah Abdullah and former Sarawak state attorney-general Datuk Fong Joo Chung.

The five recipients of the Penglima Gemilang Bintang Kenyalang (PGBK) Award, which carries the title “Datuk” are Sarawak Assistant Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture. Youth and Sports Snowdan Lawan; Sarawak state attorney-general Talat Mahmood Abdul Rashid; Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) vice chancellor Prof Datuk Mohamad Kadim Suaidi; former Balingian state assemblyman Abdul Ajis Majeed; and Universiti Malaya (Academic and International) deputy vice chancellor Prof Awang Bulgiba Awang Mahmud.

Meanwhile four people were conferred the Darjah Jasa Bakti Sarawak (DJBS), which carries the title “Datu” while 10 recipients were conferred the Panglima Setia Bintang Sarawak (PSBS) which carries the title “Datuk”.

Other award recipients are the Johan Bintang Kenyalang (seven), Johan Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (two), Pingat Perkhidmatan Cemerlang (Gold) (15), Pegawai Bintang Sarawak (28), Pegawai Bintang Kenyalang (62) and Pingat Perkhidmatan Bakti (Silver) (140).

Others comprised Ahli Bintang Sarawak (83), Ahli Bintang Kenyalang (174), Pingat Perkhidmatan Terpuji (164) and Bentara Bintang Sarawak (253). ― Bernama