Largest ensemble to create National Day history

Students take a part in a rehearsal for the upcoming National Day celebrations at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur August 17, 2017. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Given just 17 days to prepare, 460 uniformed officers and personnel have nevertheless accepted the challenge to form an ensemble especially for National Day this year.

Involved in the mission are 11 bands, from the Malaysian Army, Royal Malaysian Navy, Royal Malaysian Air Force, Royal Malaysia Police, Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, Fire and Rescue Department , Civil Defence Force, Prisons Department, People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) , Immigration Department and Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The ensemble will perform 35 selected Malaysian patriotic songs, non-stop for four hours while marching in the traditional parade on Aug 31.

It is led by music director, Major Mohd Rizal Mohd Noor from the air force; he is assisted by ASP Mesmoro Edward from the police and Azalin Sawdin from the Prime Minister’s Department.

Mohd Rizal told Bernama when met that tiredness, being in the sun or rain, day or night for 17 consecutive days would not deter the team comprising 120 women and 340 men from their aim to please the crowd during the celebration as well as create a history of their own.

“They do it for the country and it will be to their pride, as well as a gift for them because their feat will be recorded in the Malaysia Book of Records for being the largest music ensemble to perform on National Day,” he said.

According to him, the ensemble would rehearse as 11 separate groups at a number of avenues such as Astaka Taman Tasik Titiwangsa and Dewan Angkasaraya Pangkalan Udara Kuala Lumpur during the 17 days and converge for full rehearsal at Dataran Merdeka.

“The weather and different work schedule are constraints and a major challenge for the team but this has not dampened their spirit and they continue as usual with the practice sessions which sometimes extend late into the night even though they are supposed to practise only in the morning and afternoon,” he said.

On the actual performance on national day, he said the ensemble would present the 35 patriotic songs live for four hours from 7am till 11am. Past celebrations used the audio system (playback), he noted.

“For the first time, while waiting for the arrival of the country’s leaders we will be performing songs live, among them, Gemuruh; Sehati Sejiwa; Aku Negaraku; and 1M4U,” he said, adding, three music conductors will lead in the parade.

Meanwhile, Arts and Culture Department director general Tan Sri Norliza Rofli commended the effort and commitment of the team.

She said the National Day celebration this time around would be more meaningful thanks to them.

“Besides creating greater rapport with the public, members of the uniformed community get to show that they are not only committed to ensuring security and public order, but are also musically talented,” she said.

She also disclosed that this year’s national day atmosphere would be different in that the people would be “brought back to August 31, 1957”.

“Hopefully, it will rekindle that spirit of Independence in the people particularly the younger generation,” she added. — Bernama