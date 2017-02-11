Langkawi residents say ‘no’ to FT status

The people of Langkawi say the island should not be made a part of the federal territories. — Picture courtesy of Langkawi Development Authority (LADA)LANGKAWI, Feb 11 ― Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor's recently expressed wish to expand the federal territories, including Langkawi, has met with opposition from the tourist island's residents.

In general, the people of Langkawi are opposed to the idea as they feel such a move will not benefit them.

Kuah State Assemblyman, Nor Saidi Nanyan viewed the move to make Langkawi a part of the federal territories as an end to the island's status as a territory under the auspices of the Kedah Sultanate.

He stressed that Langkawi was an important territory of the Kedah Sultanate and as such, should not be made a part of the federal territories.

“With the suggestion, it denies the role of the Kedah Sultan,” he told Bernama.

Nor Saidi said Tengku Adnan should have a clearer explanation on the reason for his suggestion.

He said real success was not solely based on the effort of bringing grand-scale development to Langkawi but on improving the livelihood of its residents.

Meanwhile, Langkawi Taxi Owners and Drivers Association president, Ramli Ahmad viewed the suggestion as a move that could lessen the opportunities of its people to own permanent assets on the island, with the price of land that could skyrocket.

“Langkawi would also lose its voice in the State Assembly if it becomes a part of the federal territories, and we will only have one member of parliament as the people's representative,” he noted.

Furthermore, with regards to the island's historical and economical background, Langkawi Tourism Association chairman Zainudin Kadir noted, the island would not be suitable as part of the federal territories.

He explained 90 per cent of the island's occupants depended on its economy and were used to being part of the Kedah people who were loyal to its ruler.

“Thus, the planned transition will disrupt our plans at domestic level,” said Zainudin.

Meanwhile, tourism entrepreneur Faiz Sazali said he could not envision how Langkawi would benefit from Tengku Adnan's proposal as the place had undergone rapid development as a popular tourist destination without having to be governed directly at federal level.

“This move will also create unhealthy competition between local and non-local entrepreneurs, and as a native of Langkawi, I fear our livelihood will be affected,” he added. ― Bernama