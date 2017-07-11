Langkawi reps get Kedah MB’s vote

LANGKAWI, July 11 — Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Bashah Md Hanipah said today he wanted the three Barisan Nasional elected representatives in Langkawi to be nominated to defend their seats in the next general election.

The elected representatives are Langkawi MP Datuk Nawawi Ahmad and state assemblymen Datuk Mohd Rawi Abdul Hamid (Ayer Hangat) and Nor Saidi Nanyan (Kuah).

Ahmad Bashah, who is chairman of the Kedah Umno Liaison Committee, said these elected representatives had served with excellence and it was needless to substitute them.

They had been able to work as a team to help implement development programmes for the people on the resort island, he said to reporters after opening the Langkawi Aidilfitri ‘open house’ here.

He also said that the performance of the three elected representatives would be monitored to ensure that they continued to serve their constituents well.

Ahmad Bashah said billions of ringgit had been expended on development in Langkawi and the stable environment created by the Barisan Nasional government had attracted foreign investors to the island. — Bernama