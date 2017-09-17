Langkawi recovers from floods, residents return home

Several roads on the tourist resort island of Langkawi in Kedah were flooded. ― Picture via Facebook/ Laporan Kemalangan, Bencana & Khidmat Masyarakat Di LangkawiLANGKAWI, Sept 17 — The latest flooding episode in Langkawi ended today, after its district officer, Isahak Murat, announced that the water level in Sungai Kuala Melaka had dropped below the danger level.

He said the latest reading indicated that the water-level of the river located in Mukim Padang Matsirat was 2.90m – 0.5m below the danger level of 3.40m.

“The Operations Room (District Disaster Management) has decided that all victims are allowed to return home, and (all) relief centres closed,” he said here today.

Meanwhile, only 202 victims remain in three flood relief centres in Kedah, down from yesterday’s 253.

According to the State Disaster Management Department (JBPN) Secretariat, the clear weather since yesterday had allowed many of the victims to return home. — Bernama