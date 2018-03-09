Lane on Persiaran Kerjaya to be closed for LRT3 works

The LRT3 will connect Bandar Utama to Klang and the line will have 26 stations. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — The far-right lane of Persiaran Kerjaya heading towards Shah Alam and Kuala Lumpur/Subang will be closed from March 12 to May 31, 2018 to make way for the piloting work of the Light Rail Transit 3 (LRT3) project.

In a statement, LRT3 project delivery partner MRCB George Kent Sdn Bhd said that the road closure will be from 10am to 5pm and 8pm to 5am daily.

“Normal traffic flow will be restored before peak hours,” the statement read.

“The closure will be implemented in stages to facilitate soil investigation and piloting work at the road median starting from the traffic light junction of Jalan Pengaturcara U1/51 until the traffic light junction of Jalan Hakim U1/24,” said the LRT3 project delivery partner.

It is scheduled to be completed in 2021 and will be incorporated into the existing Klang Valley integrated transit system.