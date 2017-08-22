Lane closures along Jalan Kuala Selangor to continue

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — The intermittent lane closures along Jalan Kuala Selangor, both Sungai Buloh— and Kepong-bound, will be extended for a month beginning Wednesday to facilitate Mass Rapid Transit 2 construction works, according to MMC-Gamuda KVMRT (PDP SSP) Sdn Bhd

The company, which is the project delivery partner, said in a statement that the lane closures would be carried out intermittently between Aug 23 and Sept 22.

The closure, among others, was to facilitate loading/unloading of material, site clearing and tree cutting, utilities relocation, soil investigation, road widening and diversion, it added. — Bernama