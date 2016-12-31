Last updated Saturday, December 31, 2016 11:50 pm GMT+8

Malaysia

Landslides force suspension of Tumpat-Kuala Lipis inter-city train service

Saturday December 31, 2016
05:57 PM GMT+8

KOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― The Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) inter-city train service between Tumpat and Kuala Lipis has been suspended for a week from today due to landslides at nine locations between the Kuala Krai and Bukit Abu stations.

KTMB Eastern Region manager Zaid Ibrahim said the service had to be suspended to facilitate restoration work at the sites.

“The express train service remains unaffected, but passengers will be transported in buses from the Kuala Krai, Tanah Merah, Tumpat and Pasir Mas stations to the Gua Musang station to resume their journey by express train to the south,” he said when contacted by Bernama. ― Bernama

