Landslide forces derailment of inter-city train in Kelantan

KOTA BARU, Dec 31 ― A Tumpat-Kuala Lipis inter-city train derailed near the Kuala Gris station in Dabong, Kelantan, early today as a result of a landslide, according to Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB).

Its Eastern Region manager, Zaid Ibrahim, said none of the 33 passengers and four crew were injured in the incident which happened at 4.30 am.

He said the train driver spotted a landslide when the train approached a tunnel and he tried to reverse the train but a landslide occurred just then, forcing the train to derail.

Zaid said the passengers and crew walked for two kilometres to the Kuala Gris station and were transported by bus to the Dabong station.

The passengers resumed their journey to Kuala Lipis in another train from Dabong, he added. ― Bernama