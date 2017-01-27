Landslide cleared, East-West Highway reopened to all vehicles

JELI, Jan 27 — The East-West Highway has been reopened to all types of vehicles following completion of clearing work of landslides at kilometres 14 and 12 near here.

Jeli police chief DSP Mohd Yusoff Jaafar told Bernama that the clearing work at KM12 was completed at 11.45am while for KM14 at 3pm, today.

The incidents caused access to be cut in both directions of the important mountain highway that connects Jeli in Kelantan and Gerik in Perak.

No casualties were reported in either of the incidents.

Users of the highway which cuts across the Main Range, where sometimes wild elephants can be seen by the roadside, are advised to be extra cautious during this rainy season. — Bernama