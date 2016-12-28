Land clearing can have adverse effect on environment, Peka warns

Peka president Puan Sri Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil shows the deforestation at theTeranum Hulu Forest Reserve, near Tras, Pahang, December 28, 2016. — Bernama picRAUB, Dec 28 — Deforestation at the Hulu Teranum Forest Reserve here, carried out by a government agency for the past 10 months, can adversely affect the environment and surrounding population.

Association for the Protection of Natural Heritage of Malaysia (Peka) president Puan Sri Shariffa Sabrina Syed Akil said the land clearing which involves 145.9 of the forest reserve, which is more than 500 metres above sea level, raises some ‘questions’.

The land clearing is said to be for a rubber tree planting project for the the Orang Asli community in Sungai Delam of Mukim Tras.

“This is absurd because we know the Orang Asli prefer to make a living gathering forest products such as resins, honey, rattan, and agarwood found in forests around their villages.

“This is evident from the way they don’t even bother with the rubber plantations located near their homes, let alone large rubber plantations on the highlands.

“Peka is concerned that if the project is continued, it will pollute Sungai Delam, which is the only river graded as ‘Class 1’ in the district and a source of clean water supply for the Orang Asli and the surrounding area,” she said after visiting the area here, today.

She also feared clearing the forest area at the foot of Fraser’s Hill might threaten Sungai Delam which is also a source of eco-tourism to resort operators in the area, including her own resort, Tanah Aina Farrah Soraya.

“Many local and foreign tourists visit the district because of its clear, clean and unpolluted river and the forest which is rich with a wide variety of flora and fauna.

“Imagine if the deforestation continues, the river will become murky and contaminated. This will of course have a negative impact on tourist arrivals and on Raub’s image as an eco-tourism destination,” she said.

In regard to this, Shariffa Sabrina wants the state government to monitor the matter because Peka believes that the party carrying out the project has a specific agenda as the forest is rich in untapped natural resources.

Meanwhile, a fish breeder Mun Chee Kin, 58, who depends on Sungai Delam for his business, also expressed concern with the actions of the parties concerned.

“I have been operating the fishponds here for nearly seven years and 80 per cent of the water supply is from Sungai Delam. If the project continues, it will definitely affect my 30 tilapia ponds,” said the breeder who supplies the fish to markets in Kuala Lumpur and surrounding areas. — Bernama