Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Lajim is back as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president

Saturday September 30, 2017
09:07 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

First-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over HuddersfieldFirst-half brace from Kane sets easy win for Spurs over Huddersfield

RM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chiefRM1.24m document on Haas claim is fake, says SIC chief

I have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chiefI have no authority to force Riot to take leave, says SUPP chief

OJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prisonOJ Simpson set for imminent release from Nevada prison

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The High Court has cancelled Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin’s bankruptcy order and will be reinstated as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president. — Picture by Saw Siow FengThe High Court has cancelled Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin’s bankruptcy order and will be reinstated as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Sabah Opposition leader Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin will be reinstated as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president now that the High Court has cancelled his bankruptcy order.

The party deputy president Datuk Maijol Mahap said the annulment order effectively clears Lajim of bankruptcy, unlike a regular discharge, The Star Online reported today.

“The order on September 14 meant that he automatically lost the presidency post by virtue of Section 9A of the Societies Act 1966.

“However, upon further scrutinising the law in Section 9A of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 105 of the Bankruptcy Act 1967, we are of the view that he has not lost the post of president,” Maijol was quoted saying.

Lajim stepped down from his position when he was declared a bankrupt on September 14.

The High Court annulled the bankruptcy on September 21. Since the effect of the annulment is retrospective, Maijol said the party is of the view that Lajim would remain as president.

He added that the party will still table a special motion at its Beaufort divisional annual general meeting tomorrow and the state annual general meeting on October 26 to decide Lajim's fate as division head and party president.

Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline