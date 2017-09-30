Lajim is back as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president

The High Court has cancelled Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin’s bankruptcy order and will be reinstated as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 30 ― Sabah Opposition leader Datuk Seri Lajim Ukin will be reinstated as Parti Harapan Rakyat Sabah president now that the High Court has cancelled his bankruptcy order.

The party deputy president Datuk Maijol Mahap said the annulment order effectively clears Lajim of bankruptcy, unlike a regular discharge, The Star Online reported today.

“The order on September 14 meant that he automatically lost the presidency post by virtue of Section 9A of the Societies Act 1966.

“However, upon further scrutinising the law in Section 9A of the Societies Act 1966 and Section 105 of the Bankruptcy Act 1967, we are of the view that he has not lost the post of president,” Maijol was quoted saying.

Lajim stepped down from his position when he was declared a bankrupt on September 14.

The High Court annulled the bankruptcy on September 21. Since the effect of the annulment is retrospective, Maijol said the party is of the view that Lajim would remain as president.

He added that the party will still table a special motion at its Beaufort divisional annual general meeting tomorrow and the state annual general meeting on October 26 to decide Lajim's fate as division head and party president.