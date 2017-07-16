Lady at the controls

Sofiah, mother of two, enjoys her job and being one of a small group of women working in the MRT OCC. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — FOR the last six months, Sofiah Hussein, 42, has had to ensure that Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) trains are on time and unexpected events tackled efficiently.

The head of the MRT operations control centre (OCC) manages a team of over 50 staff who are responsible for the smooth running of the 51km MRT Sungai Buloh-Kajang (SBK) line.

Sofiah’s staff come under five controllers:

► Traffic controller — oversees the trains movements.

► Power controller — responsible for the power supply network and distribution.

► Engineering controller — oversees the engineering aspects of the operation, such as platform screens.

► Communication controller — in charge of communication with stations, such as via the Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras and public address system.

► Chief controller — supervises all the four teams and reports to Sofiah.

“You have to be calm and composed and available around the clock,” she said when Malay Mail asked her what it took to do her job, during a tour of the OCC, the heart of the whole MRT operations, at the Sungai Buloh Depot.

Sofiah has 20 years of experience under her belt in the railway industry. She was previously the chief controller for the LRT Kelana Jaya line until she became the MRT OCC chief three years ago.

“My job is interesting. The Putra LRT was the first railway to use the automatic system and it was all new to me and I had to learn from zero,” she said.

“All my staff are multi-skilled, so we rotate between the workstations every three hours and work on two shifts — 7am to 7pm, and 7pm to 7am, and the control room is operational daily.

“There are only six female controllers on the team, but we are all able to work professionally and there is no issue at all in terms of gender,” she said.

The mother of two, who hails from Ipoh, Perak, said to qualify as a train controller, the candidate must have an engineering degree, preferably in electrical and electronic or information technology (IT), and have undergone three months of training, which includes two months of theoretical training and one month of on-the-job training. Candidates must pass the courses with a minimum grade of 90 over 100.

“If they fail for the second time, they will be terminated because this job involves the safety of passengers and staff on ground, therefore we must be very strict and selective in the process.

“If you go on prolonged medical leave, such as two-months maternity leave, then you would be required to go through a shorter refresher course,” she said.

In emergencies, the OCC would implement failure management and Sofiah would be required to decide on how to tackle the issues.

Sofiah, who initially wanted to be an architect, said she had come to enjoy what she does even when it meant being on-call 24 hours.

“After I graduated from UTM in 1996, the economy was bad but I was lucky to land a job with Putra LRT as control executive inside the control room.

“I have come to appreciate what I do and have grown comfortable in dealing with the technical aspects of the job,” she said.