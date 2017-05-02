Lack of fresh poultry causing McD’s fried chicken to sell out

The ‘Ayam Goreng McD,’ especially the spicy version, has been selling like hotcakes since a revamp of its presentation since early this year. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, May 2 ― Many McDonald’s outlets across Malaysia have been running out of fried chicken as the supply of fresh poultry could not meet demand, the fast food restaurant said.

“One of the reasons why ‘Ayam Goreng McD’ continues to be a favourite is because our chicken is delivered fresh daily to our restaurants.

“However, our firm commitment to offering only the freshest product ― prepared and served at our quality standards and specifications ― has led to the ‘sold-out’ situation you may have encountered at some of our restaurants,” McDonald’s Malaysia managing director Azmir Jaafar said on McDonald's Facebook page last Saturday.

The public demand for the spicy fried chicken had caused McDonald's to run out of stock several times, including completely for a week in April.

Azmir however said that stock at all of the fast food giant's outlets were to be resolved by June, but would vary from store to store for the time being.

“In the meantime, the availability of ‘Ayam Goreng McD’ will differ from restaurant to restaurant, depending on their location and demand,” he added.

Many disgruntled customers have taken to social media as well on McDonald's page to complain about restaurants frequently running out of fried chicken.

Among the allegations made were several outlets ran out of fried chicken even before lunch time and did not have stock for several days.