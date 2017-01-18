Labourer remanded three days for offensive FB remarks against Sultan of Johor

JOHOR BARU, Jan 18 — A labourer was remanded three days to facilitate investigations related to an offensive Facebook posting against the Sultan of Johor, Sultan Ibrahim Almarhum Sultan Iskandar, on Monday.

The remand order on the 43-year-old man from today to Jan 20, was issued by the Assistant Registrar of the Subordinate Courts, Noor Hidayah Manaf, at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Meanwhile, Johor police chief Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Najmuddin Mohd said the suspect was arrested at Bandar Baru Sentul, Kuala Lumpur, at 9.45pm yesterday before a mobile phone and sim card believed to be used by the suspect to post the statement was also seized.

The arrest was made by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department from the Johor police contingent headquarters and the Sentul district police headquarters, following a police report lodged by the public in Johor on Monday, over the offensive remark against Sultan Ibrahim on Facebook using account name Mohd Ashraff.

Wan Ahmad Najmuddin said police described the statement as a threat to the harmony and prosperity of the country.

It was learned that the suspect who is married and has three children hails from Taiping, Perak, but had settled in Kuala Lumpur for a long time now. — Bernama