Labourer gets six months’ jail in attempt to ‘seduce’ single mum with porn

Megat Amir Asrul Megat Shaharuddin is led by police officers into the Magistrates’ Court in Parit. — Picture by Farhan NajibSERI ISKANDAR, Dec 27 — Megat Amir Asrul Megat Shaharuddin, 32, was sentenced to six months behind bars today after pleading guilty to sending pornographic materials to a 52-year-old woman in an attempt to “seduce” her.

The labourer was accused of committing the offence on December 22 at 7.15am in front of house number 109/KB/5/1/1 in Kampung Bakong, Mukim Lambor Kiri, Bota.

The charge, under Section 509 of the Penal Code, carries a maximum jail term of five years or a fine or both, on conviction. The charge was read in the Magistrates’ Court in Parit before Magistrate Mohd Fitri Sadarudin.

According to the facts of the case, the woman who is a single mother told police she found an envelope containing a pornographic CD and a letter under her doorstep a day earlier.

The handwritten letter contained profanities and an invitation for the woman to engage in sexual relations with the author who said he would visit her home at midnight on December 23.

Megat Amir Asrul was arrested when he arrived at the woman’s home at the stated time and date.

He was represented by Harbans Kaur from the National Legal Aid Foundation while Inspector Hamidah Hamzah prosecuted.