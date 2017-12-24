Labourer arrested for sending lewd materials to single mother

An amorous labourer was arrested for allegedly sending pornographic materials to a 52-year-old woman. — Reuters file picIPOH, Dec 24 — A 32-year-old labourer has been arrested for allegedly sending pornographic materials to a 52-year-old woman in an attempt to ‘seduce’ her.

The woman, a single mother, told police that she found an envelope containing a pornographic CD and a letter under her doorstep on her home in Kampung Bakong, Lambor Kiri in Perak Tengah at around 7.15am on Friday.

Perak Tengah police chief Supt Mohamad Zainal Abdullah said the handwritten letter contained more profanities and an invitation for the woman to engage in sexual relations with the writer.

“In the letter, the writer also said he would visit the complainant’s home at midnight on Saturday (Dec 23),” he said in a statement sent through WhatsApp last night.

“This led the complainant to lodge a police report on Friday morning at the Bota police station.”

“Acting on her report, we managed to arrest the 32-year-old man when he arrived at her home at midnight.”

Zainal said the woman was unemployed, and had been living alone in the house for around three years.

She told police that she had no reason to suspect anyone because she had never experienced any previous disturbances in this manner.

“This was the first time she had received a pornographic CD and letter from anyone.” said Zainal said, adding that the complainant claimed that she had never even met or talked to the suspect before.

Zainal said the suspect, also from Kampung Bakong, had been remanded for four days starting from today.

He revealed that the man had no previous criminal records, but did test positive for methamphetamine.