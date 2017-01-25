Labelled ‘illegal’, Dego says no such thing as licence for motorcycle taxis

Dego Ride began its services last year following suit to motorcycle taxi services in neighbouring countries like Indonesia and Vietnam. ― File picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 ― Motorcycle taxi service Dego Ride explained today it has not applied for any licence to operate as there is no provision under the current transport system for such a ferry service.

Dego chief executive officer Nabil Feisal Bamadhaj said the company is more than happy to work with the government to formulate a licencing system for motorcycle taxis, after being told it contravenes the Road Transport Act 1987.

“We haven't applied for a licence because there doesn't exist a license for motorcycles to become taxi in Malaysia,” he told Malay Mail Online when contacted.

Nabil however said he is open to collaborate with the government since the latter has allowed ride-sharing services like Uber and Grab.

“I would definitely like to work with the government to study and implement a new licence which we will happily apply for,” he added.

Dego also plans on addressing the economic concerns of the lower-income bottom 40th percentile groups (B40) by offering their riders to become entrepreneurs in the long-run.

“We need the government to look into studying on whether it's something that can allow them to reach their aspirations for B40 because we want to turn the motor taxis into entrepreneurs in the long run.

“Is about building a cycle that works for the people and turning them into middle class income group,” Nabil explained.

Deputy Transport Minster Datuk Abdul Aziz Kaprawi was reported ordering the Road Transport Department to take action against Dego for not having license for motorcycles to ferry passengers,

Deeming the service illegal, he said action should be taken by the authorities under the Road Transport Act 1987.

The company charges a base fare of RM2.50 for the first 3 kilometres and 60 sen for every kilometre after.