Kurup tells public not to be influenced by lies hurled at government

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said that national unity is an important element of the pillars of the country’s success. — Picture by Saw Siow FengKOTA KINABALU, May 7 — Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup has reminded the people not to be easily influenced by unfounded lies hurled at the government.

“The negative issues will only divide the people. We must be vigilant as they aim to confuse the people,” he said when launching Hotog Kaamatan Kadazan Society Sabah 2017 celebratipn here, today.

“Malaysia can become a developed nation through National Transformation 2050 (TN50) but the success depends on national unity and the people’s support for the government’s planning and development.

“I believe that with strong unity, our country will achieve success and patriotism will continue to flourish among the plural population,”

He said the people should realise that the stability, security and prosperity enjoyed did not occur naturally, but the result of the efforts and sacrifices of past leaders.

“This Kaamatan celebration is an important element in the government’s efforts to unite the people of various races and religions in this country.” — Bernama