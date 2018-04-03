Kurup: Avoid playing up sensitive issues during GE14

Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said it took years to build unity in a multi-racial country but it could be destroyed in just the blink of an eye if it was not properly preserved. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng PUTRAJAYA, April 3 — Political parties and candidates contesting in the 14th General Election (GE14) are reminded not to play up sensitive issues such as religion and race merely to gain the people’s support.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Tan Sri Joseph Kurup said it took years to build unity in a multi-racial country but it could be destroyed in just the blink of an eye if it was not properly preserved.

“We must leave behind the issue of religion and race.

“(Playing up) issues such as religion and race will not bring any benefit but will only cause hatred among the people,” he told a press conference after flagging off the Kembara Perpaduan Media 2018 programme organised by the National Unity and Integration Department here today.

Kurup who is also Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah president, said instead all political parties should focus on serving the people and helping to improve the standard of living. — Bernama