Kubu Gajah assemblyman will not contest GE14

BATU KURAU, July 9 — Kubu Gajah state assemblyman Ahmad Hasbullah Alias today announced that he will not contest his seat at the 14th general election (GE14) to make way for new, younger leaders.

“It is high time for me to step down and make way for younger leaders. I have carefully thought about this before making the decision.

“I think this is the right decision for me because being an assemblyman requires a high level of commitment and most importantly, cooperation and partnership,” he told a press conference in Kampung Paya here today.

Meanwhile, he said UMNO must focus on empowering itself and continue championing the people rather than being rhetoric in order to win with a bigger majority at the GE14.

Ahmad Hasbullah, who holds the Kubang Gajah state seat since the 2013 general election, said he had not made any plan after the GE14 and would just spend the free time with his family. — Bernama