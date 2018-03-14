Volunteer at Kuantan tahfiz centre nabbed for allegedly sodomising students

KUANTAN, March 14 — Police have detained a 41-year-old man suspected of sodomising six students at a tahfiz centre here.

Kuantan deputy police chief, Supt Kama Azural Mohamed told Bernama when contacted that the suspect was a volunteer and had been donating daily necessities and clothing to the centre since 2015.

He said the report lodged by teachers at the centre yesterday claimed the man had been committing the deplorable acts on the victims aged between 14 and 17 since early December last year.

“The suspect has been remanded from yesterday till March 19,” he said, adding, the case was being investigated under Section 377C of the Penal Code which carries a maximum 20 years jail, and whipping, upon conviction. — Bernama