Kuala Lumpur 33°C, Mostly Cloudy

Malaysia

Kuala Sepetang safe to visit as rabies subsides, says Perak govt

Monday August 7, 2017
05:16 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farmsThe Edit: Experts are raising the alarm on toxic waste from US pot farms

The Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band QueenThe Edit: Watch these kids react to British rock band Queen

The Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say helloThe Edit: Friendly koala drops by Aussie pharmacy to say hello

The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’The Edit: David Hasselhoff stars in retro music video for ‘Guardians’

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

The Perak government said it is safe to visit Kuala Sepetang because the risk in the rabies has dropped. — Picture by KE OoiThe Perak government said it is safe to visit Kuala Sepetang because the risk in the rabies has dropped. — Picture by KE OoiIPOH, Aug 7 — The Perak government said today it is safe to visit Matang in the Larut Matang and Selama district where tourist attraction Kuala Sepetang is located as the risk in the rabies-declared mukim has dropped.

State Health, Public Transportation, non-Muslim Affairs, National Integration and New Village Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the level of risk had dropped from an epidemic to disease under control.

The 43 blood samples taken from dogs in the area since the outbreak on July 12 to date were negative, he said at a news conference here.

Dr Mah also said that the Perak Veterinary Services Department had to go through several steps before it could declare Matang rabies-free.

He said monitoring was ongoing and dogs and cats in Kuala Sepetang were being vaccinated, and the prohibition on the movement of dogs and cats into and out of the area would be lifted tomorrow.

Dr Mah said the department had conducted a census on 2.442 houses located within one and 10 kilometre radius from the place where a dog had died of rabies on July 12, and 371 pet dogs, cats and monkeys had been vaccinated.

“A total of 605 pet dogs and 1,783 pet cats and 122 stray dogs and 24 stray cats were identified in the area,” he said.

He also said that various programmes had been undertaken, including talks to schoolchildren and at mosques, to provide an explanation on the disease.

Matang was declared rabies-infected last Monday after an infected dog died on July 12, nine days after biting two girls. — Bernama

More Trending Videos

Most Viewed

Trending Videos

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline