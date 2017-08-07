Kuala Sepetang safe to visit as rabies subsides, says Perak govt

IPOH, Aug 7 — The Perak government said today it is safe to visit Matang in the Larut Matang and Selama district where tourist attraction Kuala Sepetang is located as the risk in the rabies-declared mukim has dropped.

State Health, Public Transportation, non-Muslim Affairs, National Integration and New Village Development Committee chairman Datuk Dr Mah Hang Soon said the level of risk had dropped from an epidemic to disease under control.

The 43 blood samples taken from dogs in the area since the outbreak on July 12 to date were negative, he said at a news conference here.

Dr Mah also said that the Perak Veterinary Services Department had to go through several steps before it could declare Matang rabies-free.

He said monitoring was ongoing and dogs and cats in Kuala Sepetang were being vaccinated, and the prohibition on the movement of dogs and cats into and out of the area would be lifted tomorrow.

Dr Mah said the department had conducted a census on 2.442 houses located within one and 10 kilometre radius from the place where a dog had died of rabies on July 12, and 371 pet dogs, cats and monkeys had been vaccinated.

“A total of 605 pet dogs and 1,783 pet cats and 122 stray dogs and 24 stray cats were identified in the area,” he said.

He also said that various programmes had been undertaken, including talks to schoolchildren and at mosques, to provide an explanation on the disease.

Matang was declared rabies-infected last Monday after an infected dog died on July 12, nine days after biting two girls. — Bernama