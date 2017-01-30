Last updated Monday, January 30, 2017 8:03 pm GMT+8

Kuala Nerus council says contractor paid for RM180,000 trees

Monday January 30, 2017
One of the three Ceiba Chodatii (floss silk tree) planted in Bandar Baharu Kuala Nerus. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Zakaria Dagang One of the three Ceiba Chodatii (floss silk tree) planted in Bandar Baharu Kuala Nerus. — Foto ihsan Facebook/Zakaria Dagang KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 30 — The purchase of Ceiba Chodatii trees  in Bandar Baharu Kuala Nerus does not involve any financial cost to the Terengganu government, said the Public Works Department (PWD).

Terengganu PWD director Ab Hamid Md Daud said the purchase of the trees were borne by the main contractor of the project and was not included in the scope of the project.

“Therefore, I like to urge the public not to speculate about the Ceiba Chodatii trees,” he said in a statement here, today.

The issue went viral in the social media after some people claimed the planting of three Ceiba Chodatii (floss silk tree) is wasteful since each tree costs RM180,000.

Meanwhile, Terengganu Umno Youth in a statement today urged the state government to take legal action against those who spread lies about the trees.

Its chief, Mohd Johari Abu Bakar said Facebook account owner Razak Bidin had alleged that Terengganu Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Razif Abdul Rahman had embezzled state funds.

“Legal action should be taken to teach them a lesson so that they do not use the social media to defame other people,” he added.

The Ceiba Chodatii trees imported from Brazil were planted as a landmark for Bandar Baharu Kuala Nerus. — Bernama

