Kuala Krau Wanita Umno chief Senator Norahan dies

TEMERLOH, Sept 22 — Kuala Krau Wanita Umno chief Senator Norahan Abu Bakar died today. She was 60.

Norahan died at 8.30am at her house in Rumpun Makmur from what is believed to be colon cancer, said Kuala Krau Umno information chief Datuk Mohammad Jaafar.

He described her death as a huge loss to the party and the local people, and said she had been an active party member from a young age.

Norahan will be buried at the Kampung Gunung Senyum Muslim Cemetery, he said. — Bernama