Ku Nan welcomes MACC probe on alleged land deals

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said the MACC probe into allegations of land sales without tender in Kuala Lumpur will help clear the government’s name. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Dec 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission’s (MACC) probe into allegations of land sales without tender in Kuala Lumpur will help clear the government’s name, Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said today.

The Federal Territories Minister said that an investigation will ensure that the government’s reputation is not tarnished.

In a statement, Tengku Adnan said that the DAP’s Tan Kok Wai is more than welcome to lodge a report with the MACC against him, as it will help shine a light on the truth.

“I am confident the report that Tan is going to make will able to clear what is right and wrong including all the allegations and fabrications made against me and the government,” Tengku Adnan said.

The Putrajaya MP added that there were also groups being formed on purpose to protest several new developments in the city and he urged developers to also lodge a MACC report against it.

“I am also made to understand that several groups that have been formed by certain parties to protest against government development in their areas and around Kuala Lumpur,” Tengku Adnan explained.

Several groups of residents from Taman Tun Dr Ismail and Taman Desa have been protesting against several government mooted projects as they have been encroaching into lands like public parks and overdevelopment.