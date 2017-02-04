Last updated Saturday, February 04, 2017 9:01 pm GMT+8

Ku Nan says proposed federalising Penang to help Malays

Saturday February 4, 2017
Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, November 28, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayDatuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor, November 28, 2013. — Picture by Choo Choy MayPUTRAJAYA, Feb 4 ― The idea to make Penang a federal territory is to ensure equal development in the northern state, said a Cabinet minister.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said it was not to extend authority over the state but to help the Malays.

“We know what is happening in Penang. They (the state government) do not care about the Malays,” he told reporters after the Federal Territory ‘Khatam Al-Quran 2017’ programme here, today.

He said if the matter can be realised, the federal government will ensure that the development in the state is enjoyed by all and not by only one race.

“We will administer at federal level in a just manner like in Labuan where we invested over RM5 billion since the date of takeover.

 “I wonder why the DAP is jumping over this issue. May be they are not administering Penang well,” he added.

Tengku Adnan said it was just an idea which requires proposal, referendum and approval at national level.

The idea can be applied to Langkawi (Kedah), Tioman (Pahang) and parts of Melaka. ― Bernama

