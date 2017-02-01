Last updated Wednesday, February 01, 2017 11:43 pm GMT+8

Ku Nan says he uses business strategy in administering FTs

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor giving an interview in conjunction with Federal Territory Day, January 31, 2017. — Bernama picFederal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor giving an interview in conjunction with Federal Territory Day, January 31, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Feb 1 (Bernama) — Administrators of the federal territories join hands with the private sector whenever possible in organising events to help keep costs down.

Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor said this was in line with his belief on the need to obtain maximum outcome with minimal expenditure.

The Putrajaya Member of Parliament said this was gleaned from his experience in the business world before joining politics.

“A businessman has a different way of doing things. If he invests RM1, he wants to know the profit.

“So, when I cut the allocation, it is done on condition it does not deny services to the community,” he told Bernama to mark Federal Territory Day today.

Tengku Adnan said although spending on events related to Federal Territories Day celebration had been cut in recent years, they featured more programmes.

Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya and Labuan had seen numerous changes due to their status as federal territories.

“I saw with my own eyes how Putrajaya transformed from an estate into a region that is admired.” He hopes that the people in federal territories would continue to support efforts to bring more progress and development there. — Bernama

